Twin infants remain in neonatal intensive care unit after being struck by car in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Twin infants remain hospitalized weeks after they were struck by a car in Miami Beach, their parents told Local 10 News.

Gonzalo Neris and Mariano Trech are the proud new parents of a beautiful baby boy and baby girl.

Their journey to making their dream come true took years, financial commitment, multiple trips from their home in Argentina and finding a surrogate, who they call their angel.

"The experience was out of this world," Trech said. "We were in there with our surrogate, one of each holding her hands. It was a moment like we never imagined it would be like that. You know, everything was happy."

The twins, Francisca and Nicholas, were born Jan. 10.

Just three weeks later the family's lives were shattered.

While walking on the sidewalk along a South Beach street Feb. 4 a car struck the entire family.

"This was the perfect day -- sunny, but not cold, not hot, because we'd been in the apartment for several days," Trech said.

Miami Beach police arrested Matthew Miller, 29, after the crash.

Police said Miller drove his Mercedes-Benz onto the sidewalk on Meridian Avenue near 18th Street,

hitting Neris, Trech, Trech's mother and the newborn babies, who were in a stroller together.

All five were rushed to the hospital, where Trech was immediately taken into surgery for internal bleeding.

"I have broken ribs, broken clavicle, a deep wound in my elbow," he said.

Nicholas and Francisca are still in the neonatal intensive care unit with head injuries.

Francisca is finally able to eat on her own but Nicholas, who wasn't expected to survive, remains on life support.

"Just pray. Pray for us because we have a little tiger with us. He's fighting a lot," Neris said.

The man accused of stealing away their long awaited pride and joy was charged with reckless driving.

Police said Miller told them he'd taken Percocet and detectives said he seemed high at the scene of the crash.

A judge ordered he be held on a $250,000 bond.

While Miller sits in jail, the new fathers are taking it day by day, relying on prayers that their babies recover and feeling so thankful for support from the medical staff and Miami Beach police.

They also worry about bills, now that they've hit their travel insurance limit.

"We don't know how long we are going to have to stay here and we don't know what other treatments our babies are going to need," Trech said.

They also worry about bills, now that they've hit their travel insurance limit.



