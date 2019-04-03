Video shows boxer Shakur Stevenson brawling in Miami Beach garage

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - New video shows Shakur Stevenson, a rising star in the boxing world, getting into a brawl at a Miami Beach parking garage.

Stevenson, a former Olympic boxer, was arrested on July 1 and charged with misdemeanor battery.

According to the police report, Stevenson and another boxer, David Grayton, made comments to a group of people in the garage, including two women to whom they directed sexual innuendo, which sparked the fight.

Police said paramedics treated a man and a woman at the scene for cuts and bruises. Stevenson and Grayton fled the scene before officers arrived, the report said. The two were arrested a short time later at their hotel, the report said. Stevenson had a cut on his lip and Grayton had cuts on his knuckles, the report said.

Stevenson, of Newark, New Jersey, was celebrating his 21st birthday with friends on South Beach.

The video was first published by the website SlaterScoops.com.

Stevenson is set to fight former world title challenger Christopher "Pitufo" Diaz on April 20 in New York.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.