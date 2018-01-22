Video shows people bashing man's car after crash on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A car accident over the weekend on South Beach led a couple of people involved in the crash to try to fight one of the drivers.

Cellphone video of the incident was taken along the 200 block of Espanola Way early Saturday morning.

Miami Beach police said the incident started as a three-vehicle crash.

A black BMW with passenger-side damage can be seen in the video, as well as a silver Cadillac. One of the other cars involved was in the distance.

The video shows a man bashing in the driver's side window of the BMW as the driver refuses to come out.

A barefoot woman is then seen kicking in the passenger side window of the BMW. She's eventually successful after a few tries.

The group of people involved in the crash yelled for the driver to come out, but he didn't budge.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the BMW, identified as Dwight Silvera, 24, getting treated by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

Officers said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Silvera, who they said admitted to drinking.

He failed a field sobriety test, authorities said.

Silvera was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in property damage.

The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating the video showing the other people damaging Silvera's car.

Anyone with information about the identities of those seen in the video is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

