Video shows suspect stunned by Taser after Miami Beach trolley brawl

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man who attacked a person on a trolley and became combative with Miami Beach police officers fell to the ground screaming after an officer shot him with a Taser gun Friday in a busy area of South Beach.

According to a Miami Beach police report, Amir Crumbley was involved in a "heated verbal altercation" with another trolley passenger. Police said the argument turned physical when Crumbley, 30, attacked the victim.

The victim put Crumbley in a bear hug and they fell out of the trolley as it came to a stop along Collins Avenue.

Crumbley fled the scene before police arrived, but he returned a short time later and started "screaming profanities, tensing, turning and pulling away" as officers tried to handcuff him, the report said.

After Crumbley ignored multiple commands to comply, one of the officers used his Taser to subdue Crumbley, the report said.

Cellphone video shows the man, who was carrying a backpack, fall down and yell after the officer deployed the yellow stun gun.

Crumbley was arrested and treated by paramedics at the Miami Beach Police Department and then taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for further evaluation, police said.

He faces multiple charges, including resisting an officer with violence, battery and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.