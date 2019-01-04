Woman accused of stealing $20,000 worth of items from tourists' hotel room

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she stole $20,000 worth of items from the hotel room of tourists in Miami Beach eight months ago, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victims told police they returned to their hotel around 3:50 a.m. May 22, 2018, after a night at the Clevelander.

They said they went to sleep and woke up around 9 a.m. to find the front door ajar.

Police said the victims looked around and realized their personal belongings were missing.

According to the arrest report, Shakelia Lavette Wilson, 33, took the victims' belongings, including their credit cards, which she tried to use at a CVS store on Biscayne Boulevard and at a Walgreens on Southeast Third Avenue.

Police said surveillance video shows Wilson trying to charge over $1,000 of merchandise on the cards, which were declined.

Wilson was pulled over Thursday in her black Infiniti and arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, the arrest report stated.

Wilson is also accused of drugging two men she met at Pizza Rustica in Miami Beach on Dec. 20. Police said she and her friend, Destina Byrd, 23, went to the Key Biscayne Beach Club with the men, where they spiked their beers.

Destina Byrd, 23, is accused of robbing and drugging a Miami Beach clubgoer.

Police said the victims passed out within 10 minutes of drinking the beers and woke up at Beach Park to find their $17,000 Rolex and $12,000 Rolex missing. Police said the women also stole the men’s iPhones.

Byrd was arrested Saturday in connection with another robbery of a tourist in Miami Beach.

In that case, police said Byrd met the victim late Friday night at Club Wall inside the W Hotel and spiked his drink while they were in her car.

Police said the victim regained consciousness to find his $15,000 Rolex watch missing, along with his iPhone and credit cards.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.