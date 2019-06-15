Woman arrested for disturbing sea turtle nest on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman was arrested Saturday for disturbing a marked sea turtle nest on Miami Beach and stomping on the eggs.

Yaqun Lo, 41, was seen by police officers and bystanders crossing into an area closed off with wooden stakes and yellow tape around the perimeter of the nest.

Lo had taken one of the wooden stakes and began jabbing at the eggs and then walking over them with her bare feet.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called in and determined that none of the eggs were damaged.

Lo, who lists a home in Michigan as her permanent address, was taken into custody and charged with marine turtle or egg molestation/harrassment.

Sea turtles are protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973 and nesting season on Miami Beach runs from May 1 through October 31.

