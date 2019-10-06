Police searching for man who shot, killed woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are looking for the man who killed a woman in a shooting early this morning on 10th Street and Collins Avenue.

Police say a man and a woman were arguing on the street when the man pulled out a gun and fired multiple times. He fled the scene heading north on Collins Court and threw his weapon around 11th Street, police said.

"We don't know exactly what the reason was for the altercation. Nonetheless, it's a crime we are taking extremely serious. We have all different areas canvassing for that video," Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Police are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

