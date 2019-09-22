Miami Beach

Woman hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle on Julia Tuttle Causeway

By David Dwork - Digital Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized following a crash on the Julia Tuttle Causeway. 

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, causing major backups on a busy weekend night. 

Troopers said the driver of a red Nissan lost control of their car and hit a guardrail while traveling in the eastbound lanes near Alton Road. 

The passenger of that Nissan was thrown from the car.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center. There has been no word on her condition.

Local 10 News learned that the driver had minor injuries. 

