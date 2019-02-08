Woman tries to claw out man's eyes after barging into home in Miami Beach, police say

Moraima Vazquez, 42, is accused of attacking a disabled veteran in Miami Beach after barging into his apartment.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman was arrested Thursday, two weeks after she tried to claw out a man's eyes after barging into his apartment in Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim, who is an elderly, disabled, military veteran, told police he keeps his door open on cool days and covers the entrance with a curtain.

The victim told police he was home Jan. 24 when a woman, later identified as Moraima Vazquez, 42, of Miami, barged inside and began ransacking his home on Meridian Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the victim tried to physically remove Vazquez from his apartment, but he was unsuccessful.

Police said the man then walked to the hallway and went to a neighboring apartment to ask for help.

Authorities said he eventually returned to his unit, believing Vazquez was gone, but she was still inside.

An altercation ensued and Vazquez tried to kick and punch the victim, authorities said. Police said she also tried to claw his eyes out with her fingernails, but the victim was able to defend himself and remove the woman from his apartment.

The victim then realized that about $750 in property was missing from his home.

According to the arrest report, the victim found a set of Miami-Dade County Corrections Department documents inside his apartment that had Vazquez's name on them.

Police said the victim also identified Vazquez in a photo lineup and said he has seen her on previous occasions loitering in the area.

Vazquez was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary with assault or battery and grand theft. She also had a warrant for charges of armed burglary and carrying a concealed firearm. She is being held without bond.

