Yacht captain arrested in boating death off coast of Miami Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The sleek, 90-foot yacht called Miami Vice was chartered for a four-hour day of fun on the water, but the trip to Monument Island took a tragic turn when a passenger was struck and killed by one of the yacht's giant propellers, investigators said.

Now the captain, 49-year-old Mauricio Alvarez, is facing federal charges.

Federal authorities reportedly caught up Alvarez at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday as he attempted to catch a flight out of the country.

According to authorities: "Alvarez could not see the stern of the vessel or ensure the safety of the remaining swimmers in the water."

So when he reportedly put the yacht's engines in reverse, he likely didn't see 25-year-old Raul Menendez who was still swimming.

Menendez was killed. His remains were recovered a day later.

Local 10 spoke to a man who identified himself as the owner of the Miami Vice and called it all a terrible accident. The owner told Local 10 that Alvarez did have a captain's license, but federal prosecutors say he did not "have a United States captain license at the time of the incident."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.