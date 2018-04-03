Yacht operator put engines in reverse before man was killed by propellers, report states

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The 20-year-old operator of a 91-foot charter yacht had put the vessel's engines in reverse when one of the passengers who was in the water off Monument Island was fatally struck by the propellers, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report obtained Tuesday by Local 10 News stated.

According to the accident report, the yacht was beached at Monument Island Sunday afternoon when Raul Menendez, 25, of Hialeah, was struck by the propellers.

FWC spokesman Rob Klepper said in an email Monday that remains were found after the incident and FWC officers and dive team members are continuing to search the area.

FWC accident report in connection with death of Raul Menendez

Authorities initially said that Menendez had gone overboard and have not yet clarified whether Menendez had actually fallen or jumped off the boat, or whether he had just gotten off the boat when it arrived to the small island just off Miami Beach.

No other passengers were injured.

The captain of the boat was identified as Mauricio Alvarez, and another crew member aboard the yacht at the time was identified as Andres Tarcisio, 22.

Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the accident, and it's unclear whether charges will be filed.

The yacht named Miami Vice has since been towed to the Coast Guard base in Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach Police Department is assisting the FWC with its investigation. FWC officers said a final report could take some time.

