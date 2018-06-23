DORAL, Fla. - Three years ago, Dr. Osakatukei "Osak" Omulepu first came under scrutiny after four of his patients were hospitalized in a three day period.

The Florida Department of Health filed a complaint after Omulepu injected fat into one patient's sciatic nerve and repeatedly punctured the bowels of another.

After the department revoked his license, Omulepu, who is not board certified in plastic surgery, appealed the decision and a court allowed him to keep working.

In June of 2016, he was working at seduction by Jardons Medical Center in Doral. Records show his patient Lattia Baumeister, a married mother of five from Illinois, was undergoing a Brazilian butt lift when she stopped breathing. Baumeister died later at the hospital.

After Florida's First District Court of Appeals affirmed the Florida Department of Health's decision to revoke Omulepu's license, at least two women filed lawsuits against Omulepu in Miami-Dade County.

Omulepu chose to plead the Fifth and did not speak in his defense. His attorney, Monica Rodriguez, released a statement.

"We are obviously very disappointed with the court's decision today, and are surprised that the court did not follow prior established law regarding a licensee's right to remain silent, and not have that silence used against him/her.

"We are discussing whether to appeal the decision."

