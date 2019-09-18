'I thought If I stay in this car, I'm gonna die,' I-95 shooting victim says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Local 10 News spoke exclusively with the woman who said she was the passenger in a gray Infiniti that was shot at Monday afternoon on Interstate 95.

"After I saw that I was shot and bleeding, all I was worrying about was saving my life," said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

She said a white SUV that looked like a newer-model Range Rover cut her and her boyfriend off near the southbound Northwest 151st Street exit. A passenger in the SUV then pointed a gun out the window, she said, and started shooting.

"I thought if I stay in this car, I'm gonna die," she said. "Because the bullets are keep coming. So what I did was, jumped out of the moving car onto the highway in oncoming traffic."

The woman said a good Samaritan stopped to render aid and drove her to Jackson North Medical Center.

Her boyfriend, identified as Brandon Telemaque, then followed.

But Miami-Dade police said Telemaque's gray Infiniti matched the description of a car involved in a robbery a day earlier.

When detectives noticed the car in the hospital parking lot, they began investigating.

Telemaque was taken into custody and faces a charge of armed robbery.

His girlfriend said she knew nothing about the robbery. She is now recovering from road rash, burns and a wound in her hand where she was shot.

