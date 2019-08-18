'Unintentional' shooting leaves close-knit family in mourning in Cutler Bay, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A gathering at a home in Miami-Dade's town of Cutler Bay ended with a close-knit family in mourning Sunday when a firearm discharged unintentionally, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took a man to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Officers surrounded the home at the corner of Southwest 118th Avenue and Southwest 221st Street, near South Dixie Highway and Old Cutler Road.

A neighbor identified the victim as Jessie Torres. Miami-Dade police officers have yet to confirm the victim's identity. The shooting remains under investigation, but detectives believe alcohol might have been a contributing factor.

This is a developing story.

