1 arrested in connection with pizza delivery worker robberies

Tyrance Golfin, 21, of Miami, is accused of robbing two pizza delivery workers in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was arrested this week and another remains on the loose after two pizza delivery workers were robbed over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade.

The robberies occurred Saturday outside a vacant home at 24045 SW 110th Court.

According to an arrest report, Tyrance Golfin, 21, of Miami, and his accomplice would wait for the delivery workers outside the home before robbing them.

Police said Golfin pulled out a gun on one victim and demanded the victim's cellphone and wallet.

Authorities said the man refused to hand over his belongings and Golfin and his accomplice jumped into the victim's vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the victim ran away and Golfin chased after him before giving up, returning to the car and fleeing the scene.

Golfin is accused of robbing a second pizza delivery worker the same day outside the same vacant home.

Police said Golfin's accomplice asked Golfin if he had change for a $50 bill. Authorities said Golfin then pretended to be getting the money from inside the house, at which time his accomplice stayed outside and talked with the worker.

According to the arrest report, Golfin then turned around and struck the victim on the forehead with an object, causing the victim to stumble to the ground.

Police said the two robbers continued attacking the victim while demanding money.

The victim was eventually able to stand up and entered his vehicle.

Golfin and the second robber took the pizza boxes from the roof of the victim's vehicle and ran away, authorities said.

During the course of the investigation, Golfin was taken into custody by robbery intervention units after bailing out of the stolen vehicle that was taken during the first robbery, authorities said.

Police interviewed Golfin Monday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center about the pizza delivery robberies, at which time he denied being involved in either incident.

Police said both victims identified Golfin in a photo lineup Wednesday as one of the robbers.

He faces charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit an armed robbery.

