1 dead, 1 in critical condition after car plunges into water in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A man is dead and a girl is in critical condition after a car carrying four people plunged into Lake Martha in Miami Lakes, a Miami-Dade police confirmed.

The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the car jumped the curb before plunging into the water.

"The noise. It was unbelievable. And the house shook," Antonieta Kelly, who heard the crash, said.

Kelly said the sound of the crash woke her up from her sleep.

She said several people who appeared to be teenagers emerged from the water dripping wet, some screaming for someone to call 911.

She said she talked to the driver after the crash.

"One of them told me that he lived in Hialeah," she said. "'It's my fault. It's my fault,' he kept saying. I told him, 'Look, you cannot live your life with that guilt. It wasn't your fault. It was an accident.'"

Helen Avendano, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, confirmed two of the occupants were still inside the car when rescue units arrived at the scene on Jacaranda Lane. Rescuers pulled them from the red sedan and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities said two other men escaped from the car unharmed.

A girl who was rescued from the car was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Her age has not been released.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash into the lake.

