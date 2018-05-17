1 dead, 1 hurt in drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 95th Street.

The wounded man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.

At the scene, there appeared to a body covered by a tarp. A woman told Local 10 the deceased is her cousin but declined to say more.

