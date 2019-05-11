1 dead, 1 hurt in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - One man was killed and another was wounded early Saturday in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 3500 block of Northwest 213th Terrace.

The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the second victim to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police did not provide a description of the gunman or say what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

