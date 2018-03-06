1 dead, 2 police officers injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured Tuesday morning after being involved in a fatal crash in southwest Miami-Dade County, according to Miami-Dade police.

The crash happened early Tuesday at Southwest 260th Street and Southwest 147th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the officers, ages 32 and 24, were traveling west in their cruiser on Southwest 260th Street while the other car was traveling south on Southwest 147th Avenue.

Police said the only stop signs at the intersection are on Southwest 260th Street.

A man believed to be in his 40s or 50s was killed in the crash, but his identity hasn't been released.

Police said the officer who was driving the car was training another officer who joined the Miami-Dade Police Department three months ago.

Both officers were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Their conditions were not immediately known.

