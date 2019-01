PINECREST, Fla. - One person was killed and several people were injured Monday after a passenger van crashed along US Route 1 in Pinecrest, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at US Route 1 and Southwest 72nd Avenue. Pinecrest police and the Florida Highway Patrol closed a portion of northbound US Route 1 as they investigatied the crash.

Photos from the scene showed the van on its side in the middle of the road.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.