1 dead, another hurt in car crash in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and another was injured Saturday in a car crash in the Ives Estates section of northeast Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

A Blue Challenger collided with a white pickup truck around 1 p.m. at Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 10th Avenue. Witnesses said the man who was killed was the driver. He was in his early 20s, they said.

Photos from the scene show the mangled Dodge Challenger split in two and wrapped around a palm tree near the entrance to the California Club Homes community.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center. That person's condition was not disclosed.

