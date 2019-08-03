1 injured in West Perrine shooting, Miami-Dade police say

Miami-Dade Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Saturday in West Little River.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was injured in a Saturday morning shooting outside of a home in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department, said the man appeared to have suffered a wound to the stomach along Southwest 175th Street between 104th and 103rd Avenues.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson South Medical Center.

Zabaleta said dispatch received a report of an "apparent" armed robbery, but officers later classified the case as a shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.