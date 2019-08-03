Miami-Dade

1 injured in West Perrine shooting, Miami-Dade police say

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer, Guadalupe Monarrez -- Assignment Desk Editor
Miami-Dade Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Saturday in West Little River.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was injured in a Saturday morning shooting outside of a home in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. 

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department, said the man appeared to have suffered a wound to the stomach along Southwest 175th Street between 104th and 103rd Avenues. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson South Medical Center. 

Zabaleta said dispatch received a report of an "apparent" armed robbery, but officers later classified the case as a shooting. 

This is a developing story. 

