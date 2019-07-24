1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at The Office strip club

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and two others were injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a northeast Miami-Dade County strip club.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the shooting occurred at The Office on Northeast 183rd Street.

Zabaleta said two men were shot and taken to Aventura Hospital, where one of them died.

A third man was grazed by a bullet.

Zabaleta didn't say if there was a suspect or motive for the shooting.



