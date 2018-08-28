1 killed, 4 injured in rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was killed and four others were injured Tuesday morning in a rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials responded to the crash in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 248th Street, near Florida's Turnpike around 6 a.m.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 7 a.m. It appeared that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped over onto its roof.

The vehicle that rolled over was torn in half from the impact of the crash.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that a Scion was heading south on 112th Avenue, when the driver veered to the right and drove off the roadway onto the west dirt shoulder.

Police said the driver then overcorrected, veered back to the left into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV and a Honda Odyssey that were heading north on 112th Avenue.

Authorities said the impact of the crash caused both people inside the Scion to be ejected onto the grassy shoulder.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to Jackson South Community Hospital as trauma alerts and one was hospitalized with less severe injuries.

Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one of the seriously injured victims is a child.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol are involved in the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim who was killed in the crash.

