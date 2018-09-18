Child killed, 7 injured in car crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was killed and seven others were injured Tuesday morning in a car crash in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 163rd Street and North Miami Avenue.

According to police, a Nissan Maxima was heading south when it collided at the two-way stop with a Honda CRV that was heading west and a Nissan Altima that was going east.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that a girl between the ages of 6 and 10 was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said she was a passenger in the SUV.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, one person was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert and six others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this time, the traffic homicide unit is on scene trying to piece together all the information and trying to gather as much as they can to figure out exactly how this traffic crash occurred," Detective Chris Thomas said.

Thomas asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or had further information call police.

