1 man airlifted to hospital after drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - One man was shot Sunday in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said a drive-by shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street, near Barbara Hawkins Elementary School.

Paramedics airlifted the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not disclosed.

Police said the gunman is a male who was wearing a gray hoodie and was driving a U-Haul van.

