1 person dead, multiple injured in southwest Miami-Dade County crash, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and five people are injured following a violent wreck involving children in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue before 10 p.m. Thursday.

A black truck was seen mangled in the road. A silver car had extensive rear damage.

Witnesses who live behind Frankie's Pizza said they heard a loud noise and ran to help the crash victims. One man said he saw a small boy on the street.

Authorities are not releasing further details at this time.

Miami-Dade police and Fire Rescue personnel were at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol is also investigating.

