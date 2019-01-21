1 person dies in southwest Miami-Dade house fire, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died after a fire erupted at a home Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the home at 9220 SW 46th Terrace.

Neighbors told Local 10 News reporter Neki Mohan that an elderly man lives at the home with his sister. They said they heard what sounded like an explosion before seeing flames coming from the home.

Sky 10 was above the scene as two people were transported to a hospital.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart confirmed that one person died and at least one other person inside the home was injured.

Cowart said homicide detectives and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigators are at the scene, trying to determine what happened.

No other details were immediately released.



