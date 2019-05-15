Body pulled from pickup truck in canal in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was pulled from a pickup truck Wednesday morning that was found submerged in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed crews pulled a body from the truck at 26401 SW 107th Ave. and said the incident is now a police matter.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a tarp covered the victim's body on the edge of the canal as the truck remained submerged.

Tire tracks were seen coming from a nursery road at Manuel Diaz Farms leading right into the canal, but authorities have not said what they think caused the driver to crash into the canal.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos has reached out to Manuel Diaz Farms to ask whether the victim was employed by the company, but has not yet heard back.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.



