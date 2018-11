HOMESTEAD, Fla. - One person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Homestead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 2853 SE First Drive.

Homestead police said the investigation has been handed over to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further details is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



