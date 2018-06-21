Argument inside Family Dollar leads to shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A fight between two men inside a Family Dollar store in Miami Gardens led to a shooting, police said.

Miami Gardens police Officer Carolyn Frazer said two men got into an argument inside the store on Northwest 27th Avenue. Frazer said the argument spilled outside when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

She didn't say if the men were customers or employees of the store.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but he was expected to survive.

Frazer said the shooter was last seen running west from the shopping center.

The Family Dollar was closed for a short time during the shooting investigation but has since reopened.

