13-year-old boy wounded in Homestead shooting

A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning on West Mowry Drive in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A teenager was wounded Thursday morning in a shooting in Homestead, police said.

Homestead police Sgt. Fernando Morales said the 13-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in the 1700 block of West Mowry Drive.

Morales said the boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Morales said the victim was providing "very little cooperation" with the investigation.



