13-year-old boys arrested in teacher's carjacking outside elementary school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers accused of carjacking a teacher outside a northwest Miami-Dade County elementary school have been arrested.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said two 13-year-old boys were arrested Monday in connection with the Sept. 25 carjacking in the parking lot of Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.

Colome said Flora Martinez, 59, was approached by one of the teens at gunpoint in the teacher's parking lot. The teen demanded Martinez's keys, and she ran off toward the school.

A second teen got into the car and the duo drove away, but they didn't get very far. Colomoe said the car crashed into a curb in the parking lot as the teens were making their getaway.

Both teens got out of the car and ran away, but Colome said Martinez identified one of them from a photographic lineup.

According to the arrest affidavits, the teens gave statements incriminating themselves in the carjacking. They were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

