13-year-old girl attacked by classmate at Cutler Bay Middle School

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl said she was attacked by a classmate Tuesday at Cutler Bay Middle School, and students recorded it all with their cellphones.

Denali Gonzalez told Local 10 News she doesn't even know the girl who hit her and isn't quite sure why she wanted to fight.

"'Why are we fighting again?' And that is when she hit me right here, which is where I have the bruises," Denali said.

Denali said after the first punch, she never had a chance, as the girl went on a rampage.

"I didn't even get to hit her back. She just slammed me and hit me and kicked me," Denali said. "I passed out. All I saw was when she hit me and kicked me, and I looked down, and I saw a lot of blood and I passed out right there."

To add insult to injury, Denali's mother and aunt said Denali was seriously injured and the school never notified them.

"I broke my two knuckles here. All of this scratched. My whole back is swollen. Scratches on my face," Denali said.

Denali's aunt, Milanis Gonzalez, said the family feared for Denali's life.

"The way we feel, we ask ourselves, 'What do we do when we drop off our kids at school? Are they safe?' No one ever called my sister-in-law, her grandmother, me or no one," Gonzalez said.

A spokesperson from Miami-Dade County Public Schools claimed school officials notified the parents of the attacker and victim immediately.

"A regrettable altercation between two female students took place after school hours on Tuesday afternoon," a statement from the school district read. "The incident was promptly handled by the administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police. As a result, one student was arrested and will receive additional consequences in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct. The importance of values, including respect and responsibility, will continue to be reinforced and prioritized at Miami-Dade County Public Schools."



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.