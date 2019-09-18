15-year-old killed, mother injured in I-95 crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was killed and his mother was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes north of Northwest 95th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a black Nissan was pulled over on the right-hand shoulder of the express lanes when a woman driving a white Dodge Challenger suffered a medical episode and struck the Nissan.

Authorities said a woman inside the Nissan and her teenage son were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where the teen died.

The teen's mother was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital, authorities said. Her condition has not been released.

The driver of the Dodge was also taken to a local hospital. Her condition is also unclear at this time.

All southbound lanes were closed in the area after the crash and drivers were directed to exit at Northwest 103rd Street.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.