16-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of woman in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he shot and killed a mother of three last month.

James John Wooden, of Miami, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said Wooden was involved in a shootout near Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 20th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Several stray bullets struck 31-year-old Dyenette "Dee-Dee" Early who was sitting on her porch nearby. Paramedics transported Early to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead. Two others were also grazed by bullets.

Police said they used surveillance video from area businesses to positively identify Wooden as one of the gunmen. Police also said Wooden posted a photo of himself on Facebook that matched the appearance of the person in the videos.

Wooden is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Juvenile Justice Center.

Police said they are still looking for the other gunmen and asking for the public's help to find him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



