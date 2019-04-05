16-year-old girl sexually assaulted while waiting for school bus, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted Friday morning on her way to school.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus around 7 a.m. when she was approached by a man who took her to a construction site just outside a residential complex near Naranja Park.

Crime scene detectives searched the construction site and recovered what appears to be a school backpack.

Evidence markers were scattered on the dirt.

Police said the victim got on her school bus after the attack and called one of her parents, who alerted police.

Officers questioned the victim when she got off the bus.

Based on the victim's preliminary conversation with officers, police began searching for a 35-year-old man who they said was possibly armed with a knife. He's described by police as having blonde hair and a slim build, and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police said he was wearing a dark blue safety jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.