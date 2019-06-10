18-year-old accused in second fatal shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man jailed in connection with a fatal shooting in Opa-locka is now facing charges in connection with another fatal shooting in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to an arrest report, Jaquavius Matthews, of Opa-locka, and an alleged accomplice were walking through the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park in the 4900 block of Northwest 199th Street on the afternoon of March 23 when the victim, Shelsy Medina, 27, pulled her 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck into a parking spot near the mobile home where she resided.

Miami-Dade police said Matthews and his accomplice walked past the victim several times before turning around and walking toward her.

Seconds later, surveillance video shows them running away from the spot where Medina had parked her truck, authorities said.

Responding officers found Medina dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head.

Detectives determined she had been shot at close range.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting, but said Matthews confessed to his involvement.

Matthews and Antione Edward Lynch, 16, of Miami Gardens, face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the May 27 shooting of Omar Alvarez Jr.

According to authorities, Lynch robbed Alvarez, 29, of his cellphone and fake gold chain and shot him multiple times in the torso.

Matthews drove Lynch away from the scene after the shooting, authorities said.

Matthews is being held without bond at the Metrowest Detention Center.



