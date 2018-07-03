19-year-old arrested in armed robbery, shooting at 7-Eleven in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday, a day after an armed robbery and shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Tavis Williams, of Miami, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

According to an arrest report, Williams entered the 7-Eleven at 13690 SW 268th St. around 10:45 a.m. Monday, pointed a gun at one of the three employees inside the store and said, "Give me the money from the register," and, "I'm not f***ing playing. Give me the money."

Police said the female clerk, Cherish Juarez, 31, walked to the back room to alert the manager.

Williams followed the woman and fired a single shot at her, striking her in the left arm, authorities said.

Police said Williams then got into a physical altercation with the manager in the back office as the manager tried to get control of the gun.

According to the arrest report, the manager eventually stopped struggling with Williams and gave him the cash register tray.

Williams then ran out of the store, police said.

Authorities said several customers inside the store witnessed the robbery and shooting.

Juarez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Authorities said the bullet went through her arm and got lodged in her chest cavity. She underwent emergency surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

According to the arrest report, an anonymous tipster identified Williams as the possible gunman to authorities.

Williams had been taken into custody on an unrelated narcotics arrest, but detectives questioned him about the convenience store shooting.

Authorities said Williams confessed to robbing the store and shooting the clerk.

Three witnesses also identified Williams as the gunman, the arrest report stated.

