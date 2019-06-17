19-year-old shot outside Miami Gardens gas station

Police investigate a shooting outside a Marathon gas station in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens, police said.

The shooting occurred outside a Marathon gas station on Northwest 17th Avenue at Northwest 183rd Street.

Miami Gardens police said the man was leaving the gas station when someone in a silver Nissan drove by and opened fire.

The victim was conscious when he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Police are investigating the shooting.



