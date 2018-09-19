2 adults, 3 children experience carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms at Carol City Elementary

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two employees and three children were hospitalized Wednesday after being exposed to carbon monoxide inside the cafeteria at Carol City Elementary School, in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Miami-Dade firefighters told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that they walked into the building with a sensor that detected high readings of carbon monoxide.

Authorities said they ventilated the school as they worked to find out where the carbon monoxide is coming from.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, one adult and two children were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Another adult and child were taken to Palmetto General Hospital.

All were experiencing symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning, similar to flu-like symptoms, such as dizziness, headaches and vomiting, authorities said.

Authorities said other people were being checked out at the school.

Wednesday was a teacher planning day for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, however school officials said the children who were there were with their parents, who are school employees.

The conditions of those hospitalized have not been released.

School officials said they do not anticipate any issues with students returning to school Thursday as the school has been given the all clear.

Miami-Dade Schools Police and the District's Department of Safety and Emergency Management continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.