2 adults, child wounded in West Perrine drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people, including a child, were wounded Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the West Perrine neighborhood of southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting occurred at or near a home on Southwest 174th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said a man, woman and boy were injured in the drive-by shooting.

Zabaleta said the man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, while the woman was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her arm. They were both listed in stable condition.

He said the boy was shot in the back and taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The boy's condition was not released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.