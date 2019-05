MIAMI - Two adults were stabbed Friday afternoon near the Government Center Metrorail Station, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

According to authorities, the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police described the stabber as a black male wearing a white shirt and dark-colored shorts.

People are asked to avoid the area and to expect transit delays.

No other details were immediately released.



