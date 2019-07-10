2 arrested after attempted robbery near Burger King

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are in custody after trying to rob two men at gunpoint near a Burger King, authorities said.

According to police, the victims were walking toward the Burger King on Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue Wednesday afternoon when one of the suspected pulled out a gun and demanded the victims' property.

Police said a physical altercation ensued and the gun went off, striking one of the suspects in the hand.

Police said the duo fled the scene and an officer spotted their car pulling into Westchester General Hospital.

Sky 10 was above the hospital at 2500 SW 75th Ave. just before 1:45 p.m. as one of the suspects was handcuffed and placed into the back of a police vehicle.

Police said the other suspect is being treated for his wound.

According to authorities, the victims sustained minor injuries during the fight.

The suspects' identities have not yet been released.

