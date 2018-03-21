2 arrested in connection with armed robbery of Uber driver in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the armed robbery of an Uber driver in northwest Miami-Dade.

Dedrick Deion Lewis, 23, and Jamelle Antwan Jackson, 29, face charges of armed robbery/carjacking.

According to an arrest report, the victim picked up the men in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Miami Beach and drove them to the area of Northwest 71st Street and 17th Avenue.

Once there, Jackson told the driver to continue to Northwest 74th Street and 15th Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the victim drove to the second destination and saw that Jackson had a handgun on his lap pointed at the victim.

According to the arrest report, Lewis got out of the victim's 2015 Honda Pilot and opened the driver's door.

Police said Lewis pointed a gun at the victim and said, "Don't move. Give me everything you've got."

Lewis ordered the victim out of the SUV, the report stated.

Police said the victim pleaded with Lewis, "Please, don't shoot me. You can take everything."

The victim then ripped off his shirt and handed it to Lewis before again saying, "You can have everything, just please don't shoot me," the report stated.

Authorities said Lewis took whatever was inside the victim's pants pockets, including a debit card, membership cards and $20 in cash.

Lewis then ordered the victim to lay facedown in the grassy swale and not move or he would shoot him, police said.

Authorities said the victim waited for the robbers to drive away before he got up and ran shirtless to the main roadway, flagging down someone to help him.

A passerby eventually pulled over and allowed the victim to use his cellphone to call 911.

Police said officers spotted the victim's SUV in the 8000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue a short time later.

When Lewis spotted police vehicles, he reversed the SUV and sped backward through the parking lot, police said.

Authorities said Lewis lost control of the SUV and backed into the corner of a Kids Foot Action store.

As officers approached the vehicle, Lewis jumped out and ran through the parking lot, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, he was taken into custody after dropping a backpack on the ground.

Police said Jackson remained inside the SUV after the crash and disobeyed commands to put his hands up.

Police said Jackson reached under the seat, so he was pulled out of the SUV by authorities.

Two handguns were found after the crash. One was outside the victim's SUV where Lewis had gotten out, and one was under the front passenger's seat, where Jackson was seated, authorities said.

Both men were interviewed by detectives, but their statements were redacted from the arrest reports.

