2 cars stolen from Avis rental car lot in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One car has been recovered after two vehicles were stolen Sunday morning from a rental car lot in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to Miami-Dade police, a black Dodge Charger and a silver Kia Forte were stolen from the Avis rental car lot at 3900 NW 25th St.

Police said the Charger was recovered several hours later.

Authorities are still searching for the thieves, as well as the Kia.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

