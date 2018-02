MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed Friday morning in a crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fatal crash occurred in the northbound lanes near the eastbound ramp to the Dolphin Expressway.

A view from Sky 10 showed two yellow tarps on the ground near the turnpike. A car and pickup truck appeared to be involved in the crash.



