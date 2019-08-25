2 die in fiery crash on I-95 NB in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died during a crash on Interstate 95 that caused a second fiery crash early Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The first crash was between a blue Chevy sports utility vehicle and a blue BMW sedan on the northbound lanes of I-95, in the area of Northwest 95th Street.

The driver of the BMW was using the express lanes; the driver of the Chevy was moving from the regular lanes into the express lanes, according to FHP.

"The Chevy changed lanes into the path of the BMW. The front of the BMW collided into the left side of the Chevy," FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said. "As a result, the Chevy overturned, landed on its roof and became fully engulfed in flames."

The man who was driving the Chevy and the woman who was his passenger were trapped during the fire and died on I-95, Camacho said.

The driver of the BMW was injured and remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Sunday. There was a secondary crash in the area.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.