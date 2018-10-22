2 homicide suspects in custody after police chase through Miami-Dade County

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two homicide suspects are in custody after they led police on a high-speed chase Monday in a white BMW in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the suspects are wanted in New York and its homicide task force was doing surveillance on them as they were in South Florida.

Police said the chase started in Miami Beach. Sky 10 was above the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway around 5 p.m. as the car was heading into the city of Miami.

The driver then sped onto Interstate 95 and headed onto the Dolphin Expressway, driving west toward Miami International Airport.

Authorities eventually took the driver and passenger into custody in the area of Northwest 20th Street and 27th Avenue.

Multiple agencies assisted in the takedown of the suspects.

The suspects were identified by U.S. Marshals spokesman Manny Puri as Brandon Lee and Krishon Hedge.

According to Puri, the men were wanted in connection with a murder in Queens, New York, that occurred earlier this month.

Puri said U.S. Marshals were notified that the men were in South Florida and they were soon spotted in Miami Beach.

Puri said units called for backup and a chase ensued.

Two other men in the BMW were not involved in the homicide and were let go by authorities, Puri said.

Authorities said the suspects are known high-level members of a drug organization.

Lee is currently on parole in New York, while Hedge is on probation in Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.