2 injured after driver veers off onto sidewalk in West Little River

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. - A driver ran over two people Thursday who were waiting for a public bus in Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to Northwest 79th Street near 25th Avenue and took the the two injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The driver waited for Miami-Dade Police Department officers to arrive. Witnesses told police officers the driver veered off onto the sidewalk when another driver suddenly changed lanes.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Northwest 79th Street during the investigation.

